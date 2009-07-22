Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:05 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 

New Sheriff’s Commander Takes North County Post

Commander Dominick Palera says he feels like he's 'returning home'

By Drew Sugars | July 22, 2009 | 2:34 p.m.

Dominick Palera
Dominick Palera

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown has tapped Commander Dominick Palera to lead the department’s North County operations.

Palera has gained valuable experience during his 26 years with the department, working patrol, narcotics and major crimes. Since his promotion to commander in March 2005, he has overseen South County operations and most recently served as commander in the Custody Support Division.

Palera will be based at the Santa Maria Sheriff’s Station.

“I feel like I’m returning home,” said Palera, who has worked several assignments north of the Santa Ynez Mountains during the nearly 30 years he’s lived in the North County. “I intend to be a visible presence in the community where I have raised my family.”

Palera replaces Commander Chuck Gerhart, who retired from the sheriff’s office in April.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

