Santa Barbara Chiropractor Moves to New Location

Dr. Crystal Galvan of Crystal Chiropractic adds new services — and a new partner

Santa Barbara chiropractor Crystal Galvan has moved her practice, Crystal Chiropractic, to 3022 State St., Suite B.

The relocation is in response to Galvan’s growing practice and will allow her to partner with chiropractor Paul Zemella, who has more than 40 years clinical experience.

“New services now available are full X-ray facilities to better evaluate and manage patients,” Galvan said. “There are also multiple massage units available to help patients relax before their treatments.”

Other enhancements include digital foot scans for orthotic casting to reduce back pain and stabilize the pelvis and feet.

The office also has an insurance department to process claims for full use of private insurance and personal injury claims.



For more information, click here or call 805.687.8900.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.