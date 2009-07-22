Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:57 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Foundation Hires New VP of Marketing

Alixe Mattingly has been serving Santa Barbara nonprofits for 10 years

By Alixe Mattingly | July 22, 2009 | 8:28 p.m.

Alixe Mattingly has joined the leadership team of the Santa Barbra Foundation.

Alixe Mattingly
“Alixe has a proven track record in the public policy, strategic communications, message management and event planning arenas,” foundation President and CEO Ronald Gallo said. “Communicating the potential of community philanthropy has never been more important, and I am delighted to have her join the foundation’s team.”

Mattingly has been involved in area nonprofits since her move to Santa Barbara 10 years ago. She has served on the board of directors and executive committees at Direct Relief International, Hospice of Santa Barbara and Laguna Blanca School. She is a founding director at American Riviera Bank and an active supporter on the Lotusland Celebrates Committee.

She moved to Santa Barbara after 20 years in Washington, D.C. She worked for more than 10 years in the White House serving former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush as a deputy press secretary. She also served as assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Alixe was formerly senior vice president of public affairs for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a trade association representing more than 100 of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies. Before that, she was senior vice president of communications for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Mattingly also worked for DAVIES Communications as an account manager.

Mattingly’s husband, Mark, is executive vice president of Pacifica Real Estate.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is a community foundation established in 1928 dedicated to enriching the lives of the people of Santa Barbara through philanthropy. In fiscal year 2008, the foundation awarded more than $14 million in grants and $2.5 million in student loans.

— Alixe Mattingly is vice president of communications and marketing for the Santa Barbra Foundation.

