Carpinteria Woman Finds Hidden Camera in Her Bedroom

A Carpinteria man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of using a hidden camera to record a woman in her bedroom.

The victim, a 30-year-old Carpinteria woman, discovered the camera in a book on her bookshelf, according to Drew Sugars, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A hole had been cut near the spine of the book, and the camera had been aimed at the victim’s bed. Recordings on the camera included audio and video of the woman and her boyfriend.

Sugars said the woman was an acquaintance of the suspect.

Sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant on Wednesday at a home in Carpinteria, where they seized computers and other electronics.

Donald Lee Bedford was arrested and booking into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony and misdemeanor charges. Bail is set at $20,000.

