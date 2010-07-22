Charles Browning at Helm of Charity Regatta for VNHC

Charles Browning will serve as the 2010 chairman of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club’s sixth annual Charity Regatta benefiting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

This year, the Regatta will take place on Sept. 12 with events at the Yacht Club and on the water.

Browning is an active 10-year member of Santa Barbara Yacht Club. He served as the Yacht Club treasurer in 2007 and since 2008 has been a Yacht Club director and chairman of the Long Range Planning Committee. His reputation is one of an avid sailor, and the club chose him as 2009 Skipper of the Year.

On land, Browning was chairman of the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care board of directors for three years.

During his 10-year volunteer tenure with the medical nonprofit, the acquisition the new Serenity House site on Miramonte Drive was completed.

Before retiring in 2009, Browning enjoyed a 30-year career in banking. He and his wife, Margo, are Santa Barbara residents.

For more information on the Charity Regatta, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.