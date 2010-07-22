Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:00 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Charles Browning at Helm of Charity Regatta for VNHC

The Santa Barbara Yacht Club event will be Sept. 12

By Jennifer Goddard | July 22, 2010 | 1:54 p.m.

Charles Browning will serve as the 2010 chairman of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club’s sixth annual Charity Regatta benefiting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Charles Browning
Charles Browning

This year, the Regatta will take place on Sept. 12 with events at the Yacht Club and on the water.

Browning is an active 10-year member of Santa Barbara Yacht Club. He served as the Yacht Club treasurer in 2007 and since 2008 has been a Yacht Club director and chairman of the Long Range Planning Committee. His reputation is one of an avid sailor, and the club chose him as 2009 Skipper of the Year.

On land, Browning was chairman of the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care board of directors for three years.

During his 10-year volunteer tenure with the medical nonprofit, the acquisition the new Serenity House site on Miramonte Drive was completed.

Before retiring in 2009, Browning enjoyed a 30-year career in banking. He and his wife, Margo, are Santa Barbara residents.

For more information on the Charity Regatta, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 