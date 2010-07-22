CSU Channel Islands Launching Master’s Program in Biotechnology

CSU Channel Islands plans to launch in January 2011 a master’s program in biotechnology and bioinformatics with an emphasis on biomedical engineering.

The proposed BME program will address the growing regional and national need for biomedical engineers by graduating a highly educated and trained work force with increased diversity.

Nationally, there are more than 1,500 biotech companies that generate thousands of high-paying jobs and billions of dollars in revenue. California leads the nation in the field of biotechnology with one-third of these companies residing in state, many of which are highly successful, multinational corporations. The California biotech industry employs 260,000 people with estimated revenue of $62 billion and is growing exponentially.

The program will be offered through CI’s Extended University as a self-funded program and not subject to the ups and downs of funding from the state budget. The program is available both to CI students and to those working in the biotech industry who wish to advance their own technical skills.

Classes will be conducted in the evening or on weekends to accommodate those who are working or otherwise unable to attend during daytime hours. The BME program has a strong advisory board composed of members from the local biotech industry who, in conjunction with CI faculty, contribute input on program design and implementation so course work remains relevant to current industry needs.

Biomedical engineering is an interdisciplinary field involving diagnostics, medical instrumentation, tissue engineering, biomechanics and biorobotics. There is a great shortage of qualified workers needed in this field, and 28 percent of the jobs require at least a master’s degree or higher in the biotech field. Students graduating from the program will be ready to enter their chosen field and make a contribution or go on to pursue an advanced degree or professional training.

For information on the program and enrollment process, contact Extended University at 805.437.2748 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Robin Horne represents CSU Channel Islands.