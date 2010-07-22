Injured Hiker Rescued Near Inpiration Point

Emergency personnel rescued a 53-year-old man Wednesday night after he suffered a knee injury while hiking near Inspiration Point, west of Tunnel Trail.
At 5:45 p.m., members of Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue, the U.S. Forest Service, County Fire and AMR paramedics responded to the scene.
According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, a paramedic was lowered from a helicopter to the injured man, who was unable to walk because of a knee injury. Using a stretcher and a wheel, rescuers carried the hiker up to a dirt access road.
From there, the hiker was transferred to a Search and Rescue vehicle and to an ambulance.
