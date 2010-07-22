Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:53 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Online Photo Sale Nets $5,000 for DRI, Haiti Relief

Specialty Color Services and photographer Greg Lawler team up on the project

By Katrina Sill | July 22, 2010 | 6:14 p.m.

In the wake of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, several Santa Barbara residents with a passion for photography launched an Internet photo gallery sale to raise relief funds. The founders, Specialty Color Services custom photo lab and Greg Lawler, a photographer and technology solutions consultant, recently presented a check totaling $5,000 to Direct Relief International.

Glen Hodges, Gabe Cano and Patrick Patterson from Specialty Color Services, along with Lawler, presented the check to Direct Relief’s CEO, Thomas Tighe, and its philanthropic investment systems manager, Anthony Morain.

“This was such a spontaneous, genuine and creative act of generosity. It was humbling for us at Direct Relief to receive the proceeds to help people in Haiti,” Tighe said. “We are so thankful for what Greg Lawler, and Glen, Gabe and Patrick from Specialty Color have done pulling the project together and also for the artists who shared their work. It is just inspiring.”

At PrintsforHaiti.com, the special collection of imagery donated from many talented photographers continues to sell on behalf of the Haiti earthquake victims. The gallery includes award-winning western art and horse photography by Norm Clasen, several contributions from Amit Gupta, founder of Photojojo, and a single edition of the iconic “Suzanne” by Joyce Tenneson.

Discount codes on the site are designed to make purchases possible on any budget. Museum-quality archival silver-halide prints are produced by Specialty Color Services on a state-of-the-art Chromira printer and shipped to the buyer.

“Our next donation will be allocated to the American Red Cross,” Lawler said. “Our initial plan was to distribute the funds equally between Direct Relief International and the American Red Cross. We hope that people will continue to support our effort. There is still a massive amount of recovery work to be done. The great thing about this project is that contributors have the opportunity to build a beautiful collection of photography for themselves at very reasonable prices while helping others.”

— Katrina Sill is a publicist.

