Police Warn of Possible Spa Marketing Scam

High-pressure tactics are used on victims in the Santa Maria and Orcutt areas

The Santa Maria Police Department is releasing information to the public about a possible sales marketing scam occurring in the Santa Maria and Orcutt areas.

Victims in the Santa Maria area have recently been contacted by salespeople who approach them in areas open to the public. The people use high-pressure sales tactics to encourage the victims to purchase “spa packages” to local day spas.

The sales people are reportedly using high-quality printed fliers to demonstrate what spa services will be made available to the victims if they purchase the package.

One such victim purchased one of these packages, but upon contacting the local spa was advised that no such package deal existed.

An investigation revealed that the suspects in the case had printed marketing materials without the permission of the business owners. The printed brochures bear the name, logos and artwork of the business, but the packages being sold by the suspects were never authorized by the business.

The Santa Maria Police Department encourages anyone who has become the victim of this type of sales scam to contact their local law enforcement department to make a report of the incident. Residents are also encouraged to be wary of direct marketing sales of this nature, and to contact the local business directly to ensure the authenticity of the offer before making any purchase.

— Jerel Haley is a lieutenant for the Santa Maria Police Department.