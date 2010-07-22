Retail Sale Represents Year’s Second-Largest on State Street
An out-of-area investor buys the building at 700 State St., which remains for lease
By Radius Group Commercial Real Estate | July 22, 2010 | 11:04 p.m.
Radius Group Commercial Real Estate Inc. has announced the sale of 700 State St.
Michael Chenoweth of Radius Group represented the owner, and Mike Heisheima of Epsteen & Associates represented the buyer.
The 5,753-square-foot building, the former home of Left at Albuquerque, is an investment purchase by an out-of-area buyer, and the building remains for lease.
The sale represents the second-largest retail sale on State Street in 2010, the first being the sale of 900 State St., the home of Borders bookstore.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.