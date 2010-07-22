City to Begin Road Work on Alameda Padre Serra, Mountain Drive

Beginning in late July and continuing through August, the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department will begin construction to replace the street surface on Alameda Padre Serra from Sycamore Canyon Road west to Los Olivos Street, and on Mountain Drive from Los Olivos Street, east to Foothill Road (Highway 192).

Construction also will affect Garcia Road and East De la Guerra Street below APS. The streets will receive a “cape seal” treatment; a three-step process involving pavement preparation, chip seal and slurry seal application to maintain and restore the street surface.

Work will be done 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Full street closures and detours will be required during construction; however, emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

Residents in the area may experience noise from grinders, truck back-up alarms and other equipment noise associated with street construction.

The maintenance project, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, will help maintain the city’s transportation infrastructure. When construction is complete, a smooth and safe driving surface for travel will be provided along the APS and Mountain Drive corridors.

For the exact location of the project, click here for the Upcoming City Road Maintenance Work Info and Street Map.

— Tim Gaasch is a supervising engineer in the Engineering Division of the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department.