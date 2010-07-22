Santa Barbara to Offer Online Dog Licensing Starting Aug. 1

A new fee schedule also goes into effect new month

City of Santa Barbara Animal Control has updated the procedure for obtaining a dog license. Beginning Aug. 1, owners can license dogs online through a software program provided by PetData Inc. Click here for the Web site, available to Santa Barbara residents. Included on the site will be licensing requirements, a fee schedule and answers to frequently asked questions. Many dog owners have requested online licensing. PetData Inc has managed dog licensing for municipalities nationwide. For noncomputer users, applications with fees can be mailed to PetData Inc. Pick up applications at Animal Control at City Hall, 415 E. Sola St. (behind the Fire Station); the Santa Barbara County Animal Services shelter at 5473 Overpass Road in Goleta; the Santa Barbara Police Department or at a veterinarian’s office. Beginning Aug. 1, the fee schedule for dogs will be as follows: » One year/regular fee: $54 » One year/altered fee: $29 » Two years/regular fee: $106 » Two years/altered fee: $56 » Duplicate tag: $16 » One-year senior citizen/regular fee: $29 » One-year senior citizen/altered fee: $16 » Two-year senior citizen/regular fee: $56 » Two-year senior citizen/altered fee: $31 » All late penalty fees: $28 — Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

