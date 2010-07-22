Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:52 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Public Works Releases Annual Report

The document provides an overview of the department's budget, operations and accomplishments

By Christine Andersen | July 22, 2010 | 6:36 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department has released the inaugural 2010 Public Works Department Annual Report.

The report highlights the department’s organization and services, city infrastructure improvements completed in fiscal year 2010, day-to-day operations, and special programs and events during the past 12-month period.

The 2010 Public Works Department Annual Report is intended to give the public an overview of the work accomplished and successes achieved by the department for the benefit of the community, similar to an annual report prepared for private business investors.

The report provides an overall picture of the department; work accomplished for the year, and explains how the department leverages each and every dollar to extend the city’s buying power.

“Through this annual report, we invite you to learn about our employees and the services they provide to the community, along with some of the innovative approaches to getting our work done.” Public Works Director Christine Andersen said.

Click here to view the report online.

— Christine Andersen is director of the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department.

