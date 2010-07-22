Sheriff’s Detectives Eradicate Marijuana Grow in Gaviota Canyon

The 5,800 young plants, once grown, would have been worth an estimated $5.7 million

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have eradicated a marijuana grow in a rugged canyon east of Mariposa Reina on the Gaviota Coast.

Detectives, a sheriff’s aviation helicopter and members of Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue began the operation early Thursday morning.

There was evidence that the people tending the grow had been living there, but no one was present when law enforcement arrived; therefore, no one was taken into custody.

Law enforcement was able to eradicate nearly 5,800 young marijuana plants worth an estimated $5.7 million once fully grown. The marijuana grow was on private land. The property owner was not involved in the illegal operation.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.