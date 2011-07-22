Gerald Carpenter: Academy Hosts Marilyn Horne Song Competition, Concerto Night

There will be plenty of music to be heard Saturday, from morning to night

Saturday looks like another banner day at the Music Academy of the West, with the Marilyn Horne Song Competition taking up most of the morning and afternoon, and the eagerly awaited Concerto Night beckoning in the evening.

Horne, who was among the first voice students at the Music Academy after it was founded by Lotte Lehmann in the late 1940s, joined the academy faculty in 1995 and was the natural choice to become director of the Voice Program in 1997. Although her spectacular career has been dominated by the operatic roles that she has made her own — from the bel canto masterpieces of George Handel, Wolfgang Mozart and Gioachino Rossini to landmark performances in Alban Berg’s Woyzeck and Igor Stravinsky’s Oedipus Rex — she has also made a name for herself in the world of the art song.

Her Song Competition is in two sessions, both in Hahn Hall. The morning session begins at 10 a.m., the afternoon at 1 p.m.

This competition is complete in itself; there is no further event, as with the Concerto Night competition. That means that if you see the whole thing and stick around for a while afterward, you will be able to applaud the winners while they take their bows.

Concerto Night starts at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Granada, with the Academy Festival Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Hege. From the 19 finalists competing to take part in this performance, five emerged as the winners (instead of four winners and one alternate, as in the past).

The academy fellows fronting the orchestra will be violinists Kuan-Yu Annie Chen and Ariel Mitnick, pianist Jin Uk Kim, oboist Graham Mackenzie and horn player Molly Norcross.

The program of concerted works will include Ernest Chausson’s Poème (Chen), the first movement of Richard Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 2 in Eb-Major, TrV 283 (Norcross), the third movement of Strauss’ Oboe Concerto in D Major TrV 292 (Mackenzie), the first movement of Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto (Mitnick) and the first movement of Johannes Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb-Major, Opus 83 (Kim).

Note that two of the five works were written by Strauss, and that, moreover — though his creative life lasted more than six decades — the two concerti were written only two years apart, in 1943 (horn) and 1945 (oboe). I don’t know why this came about, but I’m glad of it. I might get tired of listening to Strauss on record but never in the concert hall.

I’m also delighted that there is an American work on the program, and that it is Barber’s Violin Concerto. Nothing divides like taste, but it seems likely that Barber will endure as our greatest composer of the 20th century. He is certainly a more worthy candidate than Aaron Copland. The Violin Concerto, written on the very eve of World War II, is a haunting work.

Tickets to the morning session of the Horne competition are $13, and $16 for the afternoon session. Tickets to Concerto Night are $10, $38 and $48. For tickets and more information, click here or call 805.969.8787. Tickets to Concerto Night are also available through The Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer.