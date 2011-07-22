Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:19 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Keep on a Rockin’, for Music’s Future

Steve Miller headlines benefit concert for Notes for Notes at the Lobero Theatre

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributor | July 22, 2011 | 2:58 p.m.

There was an amazing benefit concert Tuesday night headlined by the Steve Miller Band at the intimate Lobero Theatre for Notes for Notes, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization “dedicated to providing youth with free access to music instruments, instruction and recording studio environments ... so that they may explore, create and record music.”

Moreover, the evening was a chance to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Seymour Duncan’s guitar pickup company in Santa Barbara. For nonguitarists, a guitar pickup converts the mechanical vibrations of a string into an electrical signal that can be amplified. Duncan’s pickups give guitarists some of the finest tones in rock-‘n’-roll, and have been used by artists such as Jeff Beck, Eddie Van Halen, Slash and Joe Satriani.

The evening started with Notes for Notes participants performing the hip-hop “Notes for Notes Theme Song” and covers of “Crossroads” and “Rhiannon.” What a thrill it must have been for them to perform on the celebrated Lobero stage!

Next up was a set by the local band Flatfoot Joe, made up of employees of Duncan’s business, including Duncan himself on guitar. They played spirited covers by the likes of Buddy Holly (“Not Fade Away”), Johnny Cash (“Folsom Prison Blues”), The Kinks (“All Day and All of the Night”) and The Rolling Stones (“Can’t Get No Satisfaction”). It was certainly cool to hear Duncan playing his guitar licks, knowing that his pickups have helped so many other guitarists make their own licks a reality.

Headliner Miller’s set kicked off strong with a string of favorites that are as catchy now as they were when they were released decades ago: “Jet Airliner,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Abracadabra,” “The Stake” and “Swingtown.” The band was super tight and sounded great as they performed in front of one of the cooler concert backdrops I’ve yet seen — a spiral of guitars seemingly vanishing into a cave illuminated with trippy lighting.

This was followed by a blues mini-set, reminding us that Miller started out as a hot blues guitarist before fitting into San Francisco’s psychedelic scene and then reaching super-stardom with his hits in the 1970s. (He has returned to his blues roots on his last two albums.) Much of this featured the stellar vocals of Sonny Charles, who joined Miller’s band a few years ago. Charles really nailed songs such as Bobby “Blue” Bland’s “Further On Up the Road,” the slower “Texas” and especially Otis Redding’s “Tramp,” for which his moves during the phrase “I’m a lover” convincingly proved that one can still be sexy at age 70.

Seymour Duncan played with the band Flatfoot Joe. Duncan's guitar pickup company marked its 35th anniversary.
Seymour Duncan played with the band Flatfoot Joe. Duncan’s guitar pickup company marked its 35th anniversary. Click here for more photos. (L. Paul Mann photo)

Miller then returned to his own catalog, with highlights including “Fly Like an Eagle,” with echoed guitar and a cool extended organ solo; “Living in the USA,” dedicated to the men and women in the armed forces; “Rock ‘N Me”; and his signature song, “The Joker.” For the latter two, plus “Winter Time,” dedicated to longtime band harmonica player Norton Buffalo, who died in 2009, Miller’s guitar playing was complemented by the tasty fretwork from the capable young hands of Dillon Brown.

Brown is a student from Kids Rock Free, an organization that Miller advocates for and that offers eight hours of free instrumental instruction for eight hours of volunteer labor by someone on the student’s behalf. Miller is helping expand the organization’s efforts, which based on Brown’s playing is definitely doing something right.

Another highlight was Miller’s amusing story about how a guy recently knocked on his tour bus door, introducing himself as being from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After thinking “at last,” Miller learned that they wanted to include his 19-string sitar guitar in an exhibit, a guitar that Miller had picked up from a “barrel of guitars” in New York City decades ago for $125. Miller turned down the offer of $362,000, saying he hadn’t “gotten my $125 worth” yet. He then used the guitar to great effect on “Wild Mountain Honey.”

Speaking of selling guitars, Miller did his part in raising the bids for a signed guitar he had played that night to $6,000, funds that will go directly to Notes for Notes. The winning bidder was the grandmother of Emily Lash, who had performed with fellow Notes for Notes kids earlier in the evening. I’d say that qualifies grandma as a “great grandma,” perhaps before it’s appropriate in the standard usage of the phrase. Many other cool items were sold in a silent auction to benefit Notes for Notes.

With organizations such as Notes for Notes and Kids Rock Free helping to provide music education for kids, and with established people such as Miller and Duncan helping them raise funds, I think we can look forward to lots of great music in the years to come.

Setlist

Jet Airliner
Take the Money and Run
Abracadabra
The Stake
Swingtown
Further On Up the Road (Bobby “Blue” Bland cover)
Texas (Electric Flag cover)
All Your Love (I Miss Loving) (Otis Rush cover)
Tramp (Otis Redding cover)
Ooh Poo Pah Doo (Jessie Hill cover)
Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma
Fly Like an Eagle
Wild Mountain Honey
Dance, Dance, Dance
Living in the USA
Rock ‘N Me
Winter Time
The Joker

Noozhawk contributor Jeff Moehlis is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his Web site, music-illuminati.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 