Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:07 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Former La Patera Students Get Blast from the Past with Opening of 1965 Time Capsule

Contents of a shoebox-sized copper box bring back memories for alumni gathered for a reunion nearly 50 years later

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | July 23, 2011 | 2:29 a.m.

It was a long trip down memory lane Friday morning at La Patera School in Goleta as former alumni of the elementary school returned, reminisced and got a firsthand look at what they put in a time capsule nearly 50 years ago.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

No one seemed to remember what went into the shoebox-sized copper box in 1965, just after the current school was built. Some remembered signing their names on papers of some sort; others just shrugged.

“This is overwhelming,” said former student Jim Logan, who with friends and former classmates Linda Thomas Anderson and Dorothy Henderson led the search for the time capsule.

The pursuit started on Facebook when Anderson asked what had happened to the box. Then came some research, which ended with a hole knocked out of a wall at La Patera, and the retrieval of what has been jokingly called the Holy Grail.

Along the way, word spread to other former La Patera students. By this time, some had growing families of their own. Some had moved far away, others stayed close.

People who could came to the reunion Friday, including Goleta Councilmen Roger Aceves and Michael Bennett, and they all leaned over when Logan opened one side of the box with tin snips.

The contents? May 19, 1965, newspapers, including an advertisement for new Mercury Comets at $2,000. Then came the sheaf of papers with scores of names, scrawled in the handwriting of young children. Also included, though no one knew quite why, were rosters for local Masonic chapters.

There was no shortage of memories among the attendees, who talked of the days when they brought out the record player during lunch and danced to “Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies. Robin Hill Cederlof recalled the day she got in trouble with the principal because she rode her horse to school and tied him up outside, creating an “attractive nuisance.”

Then there was the time everyone lost their marbles — over marbles. Ben Allway explained that La Patera’s style of marbles had a more carnival atmosphere, with kids pitching their shooters at lines of marbles and pyramids of marbles. The targets grew to include other small objects, including transistor radios and toys.

Shirley Giacomotti Silva came to represent her father, Emilio Giacomotti, who went to the first-ever La Patera School — built in 1881 not too far from the current school. Back then, La Patera was one of three one-room schoolhouses in the Goleta Valley that served ranchers and their kids, as well as children of the workers. The original building was taken down in the 1920s, after a consolidation of school districts that sent everyone to Goleta Union School, in Old Town.

In 1964, in response to a booming post-World War II population in the Goleta Valley, La Patera was rebuilt. Silva’s children went to the new school, and now her granddaughter is in fifth grade at La Patera.

“It really is a good school,” she said. “People don’t appreciate it enough.”

Noozhawk contributing writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 