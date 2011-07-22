Navy League’s Topside Thursday a Treat for Local Service Members

The Santa Barbara Council of the Navy League of the United States treated members of the local military to a sunset cruise aboard the Condor Express on July 14.

Topside Thursdays, as the event is called, is a chance for local supporters of the Navy League’s mission to gather in appreciation of the young men and women dedicated to serving the country.

The Santa Barbara Council of the Navy League is dedicated to supporting members of the Navy and other services, including adoption of 15 units from all sections of the armed forces and the crews aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) and the USS Stockdale (DDG-106).

Click here for more information on the Navy League, or call 805.879.1775.

— Noozhawk marketing director Melinda Johansson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 805.456.7196. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.