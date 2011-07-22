Santa Barbara Village to Begin Accepting Applications for Charter Membership

Santa Barbara Village announced Friday that it will begin accepting applications for charter memberships on Thursday, Aug. 4. To kick off the application launch, the Village will hold a charter member application open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Community Partners Center (Hill-Carrillo Adobe), 15 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

The open house will provide an opportunity to meet the Village’s staff, ask questions and to be among the first to submit applications with other future Village members attending the event. Charter member applications will be accepted at the event, or via mail or hand-delivery to the Village’s office, on a first-come, first-served basis until Santa Barbara Village has reached its cap of 75 charter

memberships.

In addition to the 3 p.m. application open house at the Hill-Carrillo Adobe, charter membership applications will be available Aug. 4 online at www.sbvillage.org, or can be requested via .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.729.8828.

Santa Barbara Village is a community-based membership organization focused on empowering older adults to live happily, healthfully and successfully in their own homes as they age by providing a network of resources that addresses members’ living needs as well as their social, cultural and educational interests. Currently in the final planning stages with a launch anticipated in October, the Village will offer members access to comprehensive quality discounted services, special activities, a cadre of volunteer helpers, and will foster social support and a sense of community. Santa Barbara Village will blaze new trails locally for meeting the needs of the large and growing senior population.

Part of the Village Movement sweeping the nation, Santa Barbara Village is a collaborative initiative of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, the Center for Successful Aging, United Way of Santa Barbara County and AARP Santa Barbara.

Membership is nondenominational and open to all South Coast residents age 50 or older, but enrollment will be limited for this first year by the established membership caps indicated below.

Santa Barbara Village will offer two types of annual memberships: Charter members will enjoy a 10 percent discount off the annual membership fee, and a guarantee of that same annual rate for the following two years. At enrollment, charter members will pay for the full year in advance, at the discounted rate of $853 for an individual or $1,285 for a two-person household. The number of charter members will be limited to 75 individuals or households.

Regular memberships will be available later this summer when the charter membership drive is completed. Regular members may choose to pay monthly ($79 for an individual or $119 for a two-person household), or pay for the full year in advance at a one-time 10 percent discount ($853 for an individual or $1,285 per two-person household). The number of regular memberships will be limited to 10 individuals/households in the Village’s inaugural year. Plans to expand the number of regular members, and to include 15 subsidized memberships for eligible low-income seniors are in the works,

and will be announced at a later date.

Santa Barbara Village has negotiated core partnerships with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Blue Dolphin Taxi, Make It Work and other local businesses. Other anticipated key services will include wellness options; home maintenance; household tasks and services; meals and grocery discounts; social, cultural, educational and special events; and volunteer opportunities. Members will be surveyed to determine other desired services, programs and activities.

Santa Barbara Axxess is donating an Axxess card to each individual or two-person household when they join Santa Barbara Village as charter members. This card provides exclusive discounts at more than 300 local merchants, including dining out, golf, movie tickets, wine tasting and more. Additionally, a raffle will be held, courtesy of Make It Work, for charter members to win a Sonos Wireless HiFi System Package valued at $450.

If not submitted at the Village’s open house at the Hill-Carrillo Adobe on Aug. 4, completed charter membership applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to Santa Barbara Village, 524 Chapala St., Santa Barbara 93101. More details regarding Santa Barbara Village’s charter membership application process and application open house event will be posted soon at www.sbvillage.org and on Santa Barbara Village’s Facebook page.

Information will also be sent via email to those who have signed up. Click here to receive Santa Barbara Village’s email newsletters or for more information. Inquiries can be directed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.729.4828.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.