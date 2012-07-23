Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:29 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

‘Stirring the Pot’ Forum Puts Discussion of Legalized Marijuana on Front Burner

Santa Barbara Foundation, Natural History Museum want to explore ramifications if the drug were already legal

By Sam Loomis, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | July 23, 2012 | 3:55 a.m.

In an attempt to understand and discuss what life in California might be like if marijuana were legal, the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History are hosting a public forum called — appropriately — “Stirring the Pot.”

The latest in a series of Santa Barbara Foundation town hall meetings on socially relevant topics, this one begins at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Alixe Mattingly, the Santa Barbara Foundation’s vice president of communications and marketing, said the forum’s objective is to get beyond the question of whether marijuana should be legal and instead focus on the ramifications if the drug is legalized in the year 2016.

“This is not for or against legalization of marijuana,” Mattingly told Noozhawk. “Assume that the legalization of marijuana does happen between now and 2016 ... What would that look like and what are the public policies that would need to be put in place between now and then?”

The forum will feature several local panelists with expertise on the subject, including Dr. David Bearman, a pioneer in the field of medical marijuana; Alexandra Datig, president of High Road L.A., a Los Angeles-based public affairs firm; Dale Gieringer Ph.D., director of California NORML, a pro-legalization group; and Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Von Nguyen.

Questions to be covered include juvenile use, growing and regulation, state and federal tax revenues, who will be authorized to dispense it, and the chances it will be legalized in six years or less.

“The goal of the town halls is to provide an opportunity to learn and engage in civil dialogue on timely issues of mutual concern,” Mattingly said. “The idea (of the series) is to deepen understanding on different issues that are timely and complicated. Everyone can learn from greater dialogue.”

Noozhawk intern Sam Loomis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 