Westmont College Music Majors Focus on Worship Leadership

New program will help students explore careers as worship leaders, ministers of music and liturgists

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | July 23, 2012 | 12:30 a.m.

The National Association of Schools of Music and the Westmont College Curriculum Committee have approved a music major emphasis in worship leadership. This new program, which is open to students from any church background, will begin in the fall of 2013.

Michael Shasberger, Adams professor of music and worship, encourages students interested in a career in church music to explore the new emphasis.

“This is our first new music major track in many years, offering a serious program of study for students interested in exploring the full breadth and depth of music ministry in the church,” Shasberger said.

Students will study the practices of worship and the history of the church, including courses about arranging and producing music for a variety of contemporary and traditional church settings. There are also many internships available. Students will be able to develop and refine their skills on guitar and keyboard instruments, including a pipe organ.

Students pursuing this program will have the opportunity to explore experiences that might lead to careers as worship leader, minister of music, cantor, organist-choir master, director of music or liturgist.

“This new music emphasis will help students grow and build skills that will serve the church in many settings,” Shasberger said.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

Westmont College's Chapel Band and the Gospel Choir join forces for a campus worship service. (Brad Elliott photo / Westmont College)
