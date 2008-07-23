Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:42 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Bike MS Day to Kick Off Cycling Event

Join the organizers of Bike MS Southern California on Saturday for a free training ride.

By Marni Deckter | July 23, 2008 | 1:50 p.m.

Southern California’s premier cycling event is just eight weeks away. Bike MS Southern California will take place over two days, from Camarillo to Santa Barbara, on Sept. 20-21.

The Southern California Chapter of the National MS Society is calling on all cyclists in the Santa Barbara area to join the movement to create a world free of multiple sclerosis.

On Saturday, organizers are hosting Bike MS Day to spread the word about Bike MS and to increase MS awareness. Local cyclists are invited to wear bright blue jerseys or shirts and participate in one of a dozen free training rides throughout Southern California.

The free, 30-mile Santa Barbara training ride will start at 7:30 a.m. at Hazard’s Cycle Sports, 110 Anacapa St. The National MS Society will provide breakfast, raffle prizes and registration discounts for any cyclists who register for the Bike MS Southern California Ride.

More than 1,000 cyclists are expected to participate in Bike MS Southern California in September and help raise the goal of $1 million. Funds raised will support direct services for the more than 14,500 people with MS and their families in Southern and Central California and cutting-edge MS research worldwide to find a cure for this chronic, unpredictable and often disabling disease of the central nervous system. 

Bike MS Southern California participants can opt for one or two days of cycling, ranging from 30 to 175 miles. This fun, challenging, scenic and fully-supported ride offers route options to satisfy all levels of cyclists. People can participate in Bike MS individually or as a team. Volunteers also are needed.

For more information or to register, visit www.bikeMSsocal.org or call 310.479.4456.

Marni Deckter is director of communications for the Southern California Chapter of the National MS Society.

