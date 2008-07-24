Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:29 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Foresters Fall 3-2, Snapping 13-Game Win Streak

It was a battle, but Santa Barbara can't hold on against Conejo Oaks.

By Eddie Siegel | July 24, 2008 | 9:53 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters fell to the Conejo Oaks Wednesday night in Thousand Oaks, snapping a 13-game win streak for the Foresters.

Eddie Siegel represents the Santa Barbara Foresters.


Santa Barbara Foresters at Conejo Oaks
July 23 at Thousand Oaks (Sparky Anderson Field)

SB Foresters 2 (29-15,15-10 CCL)          Conejo Oaks 3 (21-14-1,14-11 CCL)

Player               AB R H BI     Player               AB R H BI
———————————————————-    ———————————————————-
Cook, Steve 2b…..........  4 1 1 0     Iden ss….................  3 1 1 0
Nicol, Sean ss…..........  3 0 2 0     Dingman 3b…..............  4 1 1 0
Miller, Andre cf…........  2 0 0 0     Ashdown rf…..............  4 1 1 0
Oliver, Eric 1b….........  3 0 0 1     Scioscia dh….............  4 0 1 1
Rupp, Cameron dh…........  3 0 0 0     Pinneri cf…..............  4 0 1 1
Medchill, Neil ph…......  0 0 0 0     Hartman 1b…..............  3 0 1 1
Keyes, Kevin lf….........  1 0 0 0     Jones lf…................  3 0 0 0
Mozingo, Chad lf….......  1 0 0 0     Dee c…...................  3 0 0 0
Saint John, Vinnie rf…...  3 1 1 0     Braden 2b…...............  3 0 1 0
Goetz, Ryan ph….........  1 0 0 0     Bachman p…...............  0 0 0 0
Hale c…..................  3 0 1 0     Shutt p…................  0 0 0 0
Castro, Erik ph…........  1 0 0 0
Brady, Michael 3b….......  4 0 1 1
Mattox, Tyler p….........  0 0 0 0
Evers, Matt p…..........  0 0 0 0
Edwards, Clayton p….....  0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 29 2 6 2     Totals….................. 31 3 7 3

Score by Innings             R H E
—————————————————————-
SB Foresters…..... 010 000 010 -  2 6 0
Conejo Oaks…...... 100 002 00X -  3 7 0
—————————————————————-

DP - Oaks 1. LOB - Foresters 7; Oaks 5. 2B - Cook, S.; Nicol; Ashdown; Pinneri;
Braden. HBP - Keyes. SH - Miller. SF - Oliver. SB - Nicol 2; Medchill; Keyes 3.

SB Foresters             IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Mattox, Tyler L,1-3…....  5.2 6 3 3 1 6   0 0 0 0   23 24   5 6
Evers, Matt ...............  1.1 1 0 0 0 3   1 0 0 0   5 5   0 1
Edwards, Clayton ..........  1.0 0 0 0 0 0   0 0 0 0   3 3   1 2

Conejo Oaks             IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Bachman W,1-0…..........  7.0 6 2 2 3 8   0 0 1 0   25 29   5 6
Shutt .....................  2.0 0 0 0 1 1   0 0 0 0   4 7   1 4

WP - Evers. HBP - by Bachman (Keyes).

Strikeouts - Cook, S. 3; Miller; Keyes; Mozingo; St. John 2; Hale; Iden; Dingman;
Ashdown 2; Hartman; Jones; Dee; Braden 2. Walks - Nicol; Miller; Medchill; Keyes;
Iden.

Bachman faced 2 batters in the 8th.
Game: 072308

Play-by-Play
Score by Innings             R H E
—————————————————————-
SB Foresters…..... 010 000 010 -  2 6 0
Conejo Oaks…...... 100 002 00X -  3 7 0
—————————————————————-

SB Foresters starters: 6/2b Cook, S.; 8/ss Nicol; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 40/dh
Rupp; 44/lf Keyes; 7/rf St. John; 0/c Hale; 5/3b Brady; 31/p Mattox;
Conejo Oaks starters: 2/ss Iden; 20/3b Dingman; 12/rf Ashdown; 27/dh Scioscia; 5/cf
Pinneri; 45/1b Hartman; 29/lf Jones; 26/c Dee; 6/2b Braden; 35/p Bachman;

SB Foresters 1st - Cook, S. struck out swinging. Nicol doubled. Nicol stole
third. Miller struck out swinging. Oliver flied out to lf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0
errors, 1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 1st - Iden walked. Dingman struck out swinging. Ashdown struck
out swinging. Scioscia singled; Iden advanced to third. Pinneri doubled, RBI;
Scioscia advanced to third; Iden scored. Hartman grounded out to 2b. 1 run, 2
hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Rupp grounded out to 2b. Keyes struck out swinging. St.
John singled. Hale singled; St. John advanced to third. Brady singled, out at second
lf to 3b, RBI; Hale advanced to third; St. John scored. 1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors,
1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 2nd - Jones lined out to 1b. Dee out at first 1b to p. Braden
struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Cook, S. struck out swinging. Nicol flied out to cf.
Miller flied out to rf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 3rd - Iden flied out to rf. Dingman grounded out to 3b. Ashdown
struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Oliver grounded out to ss. Rupp grounded out to ss. Keyes
walked. Keyes stole second. Keyes stole third. St. John struck out swinging. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 4th - Scioscia flied out to cf. Pinneri grounded out to 2b.
Hartman struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Hale struck out swinging. Brady grounded out to 3b. Cook,
S. struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 5th - Jones flied out to lf. Dee flied out to lf. Braden doubled.
Iden struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Nicol singled. Nicol stole second. Miller walked. Oliver
grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Miller advanced to second; Nicol out on
the play. Rupp grounded out to 3b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 6th - Dingman singled. Ashdown doubled; Dingman advanced to
third. Scioscia grounded out to 2b, RBI; Ashdown advanced to third; Dingman scored.
Pinneri grounded out to 2b. Hartman singled, RBI; Ashdown scored. Evers to p for
Mattox. Jones struck out swinging. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Keyes hit by pitch. St. John struck out; Keyes stole
second. Hale flied out to lf. Brady popped up to 2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1
LOB.

Conejo Oaks 7th - Dee struck out swinging. Braden struck out swinging. Iden
singled. Iden advanced to second on a wild pitch. Dingman grounded out to ss. 0
runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Cook, S. doubled. Nicol walked. Shutt to p for Bachman.
Miller grounded out to p, SAC, bunt; Nicol advanced to second; Cook, S. advanced to
third. Oliver flied out to rf, SAC, RBI; Nicol advanced to third; Cook, S. scored.
Medchill pinch hit for Rupp. Medchill walked. Mozingo to lf for Keyes. Medchill
stole second. Mozingo struck out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 8th - Edwards to p for Evers. Ashdown grounded out to 2b.
Scioscia flied out to cf. Pinneri grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0
LOB.

SB Foresters 9th - Goetz pinch hit for St. John. Goetz grounded out to 2b.
Castro pinch hit for Hale. Castro grounded out to 2b. Brady grounded out to p. 0
runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Line score

Conejo Oaks 3, SB Foresters 2 (Jul 23, 2008 at Thousand Oaks, CA)
———————————————————————————————————
SB Foresters…..... 010 000 010 -  2 6 0     (29-15, 15-10 CCL)
Conejo Oaks…...... 100 002 00X -  3 7 0     (21-14-1, 14-11 CCL)
———————————————————————————————————
Pitchers: SB Foresters - Mattox; Evers(6); Edwards(8). Conejo Oaks - Bachman; Shutt(8).
Win-Bachman(1-0)  Loss-Mattox(1-3)  T-  A-0
Bachman faced 2 batters in the 8th.
Game: 072308

