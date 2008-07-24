Foresters Fall 3-2, Snapping 13-Game Win Streak

It was a battle, but Santa Barbara can't hold on against Conejo Oaks.

The Santa Barbara Foresters fell to the Conejo Oaks Wednesday night in Thousand Oaks, snapping a 13-game win streak for the Foresters.

Eddie Siegel represents the Santa Barbara Foresters.



Santa Barbara Foresters at Conejo Oaks

July 23 at Thousand Oaks (Sparky Anderson Field)

SB Foresters 2 (29-15,15-10 CCL) Conejo Oaks 3 (21-14-1,14-11 CCL)

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————- ———————————————————-

Cook, Steve 2b….......... 4 1 1 0 Iden ss…................. 3 1 1 0

Nicol, Sean ss….......... 3 0 2 0 Dingman 3b….............. 4 1 1 0

Miller, Andre cf…........ 2 0 0 0 Ashdown rf….............. 4 1 1 0

Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 3 0 0 1 Scioscia dh…............. 4 0 1 1

Rupp, Cameron dh…........ 3 0 0 0 Pinneri cf….............. 4 0 1 1

Medchill, Neil ph…...... 0 0 0 0 Hartman 1b….............. 3 0 1 1

Keyes, Kevin lf…......... 1 0 0 0 Jones lf…................ 3 0 0 0

Mozingo, Chad lf…....... 1 0 0 0 Dee c…................... 3 0 0 0

Saint John, Vinnie rf…... 3 1 1 0 Braden 2b…............... 3 0 1 0

Goetz, Ryan ph…......... 1 0 0 0 Bachman p…............... 0 0 0 0

Hale c….................. 3 0 1 0 Shutt p…................ 0 0 0 0

Castro, Erik ph…........ 1 0 0 0

Brady, Michael 3b…....... 4 0 1 1

Mattox, Tyler p…......... 0 0 0 0

Evers, Matt p….......... 0 0 0 0

Edwards, Clayton p…..... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 29 2 6 2 Totals….................. 31 3 7 3

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

SB Foresters…..... 010 000 010 - 2 6 0

Conejo Oaks…...... 100 002 00X - 3 7 0

—————————————————————-

DP - Oaks 1. LOB - Foresters 7; Oaks 5. 2B - Cook, S.; Nicol; Ashdown; Pinneri;

Braden. HBP - Keyes. SH - Miller. SF - Oliver. SB - Nicol 2; Medchill; Keyes 3.

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Mattox, Tyler L,1-3….... 5.2 6 3 3 1 6 0 0 0 0 23 24 5 6

Evers, Matt ............... 1.1 1 0 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 5 5 0 1

Edwards, Clayton .......... 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 1 2

Conejo Oaks IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Bachman W,1-0….......... 7.0 6 2 2 3 8 0 0 1 0 25 29 5 6

Shutt ..................... 2.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 7 1 4

WP - Evers. HBP - by Bachman (Keyes).

Strikeouts - Cook, S. 3; Miller; Keyes; Mozingo; St. John 2; Hale; Iden; Dingman;

Ashdown 2; Hartman; Jones; Dee; Braden 2. Walks - Nicol; Miller; Medchill; Keyes;

Iden.

Bachman faced 2 batters in the 8th.

Game: 072308

Play-by-Play

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

SB Foresters…..... 010 000 010 - 2 6 0

Conejo Oaks…...... 100 002 00X - 3 7 0

—————————————————————-

SB Foresters starters: 6/2b Cook, S.; 8/ss Nicol; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 40/dh

Rupp; 44/lf Keyes; 7/rf St. John; 0/c Hale; 5/3b Brady; 31/p Mattox;

Conejo Oaks starters: 2/ss Iden; 20/3b Dingman; 12/rf Ashdown; 27/dh Scioscia; 5/cf

Pinneri; 45/1b Hartman; 29/lf Jones; 26/c Dee; 6/2b Braden; 35/p Bachman;

SB Foresters 1st - Cook, S. struck out swinging. Nicol doubled. Nicol stole

third. Miller struck out swinging. Oliver flied out to lf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0

errors, 1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 1st - Iden walked. Dingman struck out swinging. Ashdown struck

out swinging. Scioscia singled; Iden advanced to third. Pinneri doubled, RBI;

Scioscia advanced to third; Iden scored. Hartman grounded out to 2b. 1 run, 2

hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Rupp grounded out to 2b. Keyes struck out swinging. St.

John singled. Hale singled; St. John advanced to third. Brady singled, out at second

lf to 3b, RBI; Hale advanced to third; St. John scored. 1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors,

1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 2nd - Jones lined out to 1b. Dee out at first 1b to p. Braden

struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Cook, S. struck out swinging. Nicol flied out to cf.

Miller flied out to rf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 3rd - Iden flied out to rf. Dingman grounded out to 3b. Ashdown

struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Oliver grounded out to ss. Rupp grounded out to ss. Keyes

walked. Keyes stole second. Keyes stole third. St. John struck out swinging. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 4th - Scioscia flied out to cf. Pinneri grounded out to 2b.

Hartman struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Hale struck out swinging. Brady grounded out to 3b. Cook,

S. struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 5th - Jones flied out to lf. Dee flied out to lf. Braden doubled.

Iden struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Nicol singled. Nicol stole second. Miller walked. Oliver

grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Miller advanced to second; Nicol out on

the play. Rupp grounded out to 3b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 6th - Dingman singled. Ashdown doubled; Dingman advanced to

third. Scioscia grounded out to 2b, RBI; Ashdown advanced to third; Dingman scored.

Pinneri grounded out to 2b. Hartman singled, RBI; Ashdown scored. Evers to p for

Mattox. Jones struck out swinging. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Keyes hit by pitch. St. John struck out; Keyes stole

second. Hale flied out to lf. Brady popped up to 2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1

LOB.

Conejo Oaks 7th - Dee struck out swinging. Braden struck out swinging. Iden

singled. Iden advanced to second on a wild pitch. Dingman grounded out to ss. 0

runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Cook, S. doubled. Nicol walked. Shutt to p for Bachman.

Miller grounded out to p, SAC, bunt; Nicol advanced to second; Cook, S. advanced to

third. Oliver flied out to rf, SAC, RBI; Nicol advanced to third; Cook, S. scored.

Medchill pinch hit for Rupp. Medchill walked. Mozingo to lf for Keyes. Medchill

stole second. Mozingo struck out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Conejo Oaks 8th - Edwards to p for Evers. Ashdown grounded out to 2b.

Scioscia flied out to cf. Pinneri grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0

LOB.

SB Foresters 9th - Goetz pinch hit for St. John. Goetz grounded out to 2b.

Castro pinch hit for Hale. Castro grounded out to 2b. Brady grounded out to p. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Line score

Conejo Oaks 3, SB Foresters 2 (Jul 23, 2008 at Thousand Oaks, CA)

———————————————————————————————————

SB Foresters…..... 010 000 010 - 2 6 0 (29-15, 15-10 CCL)

Conejo Oaks…...... 100 002 00X - 3 7 0 (21-14-1, 14-11 CCL)

———————————————————————————————————

Pitchers: SB Foresters - Mattox; Evers(6); Edwards(8). Conejo Oaks - Bachman; Shutt(8).

Win-Bachman(1-0) Loss-Mattox(1-3) T- A-0

Bachman faced 2 batters in the 8th.

Game: 072308