Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:44 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Friendship Center Welcomes New Board Members

Anthony Mendesh, Harvey Wolf, Roy Gaskin and Billie Dodson will guide the adult day care center.

By Justine Sutton | July 23, 2008 | 11:34 a.m.

Four new members have joined the board of directors of the Friendship Center, a nonprofit adult day care center in Montecito.

Article Image
Anthony Mendesh
Dr. Anthony Mendesh was born and raised in Duluth, Minn. He graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor of science degree in pharmacology and attended graduate school at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb.

After completing his family practice residency in his hometown and practicing for 15 years there, he moved to Santa Barbara in 1981 and joined Sansum Medical Clinic in Carpinteria, where he practiced for 20 years before becoming board certified in geriatrics. He now practices as a geriatrician for Sansum.

Article Image
Harvey Wolf
Harvey Wolf received a bachelor of arts degree from UCSB in 1976 and a juris doctor from the University of San Francisco in 1979. He and his wife, Janet, moved to Santa Barbara in 1981, where he has a law practice, primarily handling business, real estate and construction transactions and litigation.

He is on the board of directors for Lawyer Referral Service and the Advisory Board of CALM. He has previously served on the boards of the American Lung Association and Congregation B’nai B’rith.

Article Image
Roy Raskin
Roy Gaskin, a third-generation native Californian, was born in San Jose and moved to Santa Barbara in 1963.

He received his undergraduate degree from Stanford and did graduate work at UCLA and Harvard Business School. He commenced his career in commercial banking in 1952 and retired in March of this year.

He is an advisory board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara and the Treasured Home Owners’ Defense Fund and a trustee of the Henry W. Bull Foundation.

Article Image
Billie Dodson
Billie Dodson was born and raised in the San Joaquin Valley and has lived in the Santa Barbara area since 1951.

She worked as a real estate agent with offices in Lompoc and Santa Maria for 40 years and served for four years on the board of the Area Agency on Aging, with one year as chairwoman.

Justine Sutton is the event/development coordinator for the Friendship Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 