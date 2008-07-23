Friendship Center Welcomes New Board Members

Four new members have joined the board of directors of the Friendship Center, a nonprofit adult day care center in Montecito.

Dr. Anthony Mendesh was born and raised in Duluth, Minn. He graduated from North Dakota State University with a bachelor of science degree in pharmacology and attended graduate school at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb.

After completing his family practice residency in his hometown and practicing for 15 years there, he moved to Santa Barbara in 1981 and joined Sansum Medical Clinic in Carpinteria, where he practiced for 20 years before becoming board certified in geriatrics. He now practices as a geriatrician for Sansum.

Harvey Wolf received a bachelor of arts degree from UCSB in 1976 and a juris doctor from the University of San Francisco in 1979. He and his wife, Janet, moved to Santa Barbara in 1981, where he has a law practice, primarily handling business, real estate and construction transactions and litigation.He is on the board of directors for Lawyer Referral Service and the Advisory Board of CALM. He has previously served on the boards of the American Lung Association and Congregation B’nai B’rith.

Roy Gaskin, a third-generation native Californian, was born in San Jose and moved to Santa Barbara in 1963.

He received his undergraduate degree from Stanford and did graduate work at UCLA and Harvard Business School. He commenced his career in commercial banking in 1952 and retired in March of this year.

He is an advisory board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Barbara and the Treasured Home Owners’ Defense Fund and a trustee of the Henry W. Bull Foundation.

Billie Dodson was born and raised in the San Joaquin Valley and has lived in the Santa Barbara area since 1951.

She worked as a real estate agent with offices in Lompoc and Santa Maria for 40 years and served for four years on the board of the Area Agency on Aging, with one year as chairwoman.

Justine Sutton is the event/development coordinator for the Friendship Center.