Give the Wine and Art Passport Event a Whirl

The Santa Maria Valley Wine Country will host The Wine and Art Passport event, featuring eight local wineries, Friday through Sunday.

The event includes large and boutique wineries. In addition to wine tasting, each winery will feature artists displaying their work and offering pieces for purchase. Tasting rooms will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for wine tasting and art exhibition all three days.

Advance tickets are available at the discounted price of $30 and include a Riedel glass (choose from one of three pickup locations) and wine tasting at all participating wineries. Tickets can be purchased for $35 on any day of the event at each of the featured wineries. Mention Noozhawk for $30 tickets.

For Wine and Art Passport participants, all eight wineries will be open all three days: Addamo Vineyards, Cambria, Costa de Oro, Foxen, Kenneth Volk Vineyards, Rancho Sisquoc, Riverbench and Tres Hermanas.

To order tickets, call 866.480.5194, visit www.smvwc.com/calendar or e-mail [email protected]

Kady Fleckenstein is executive director of Santa Maria Valley Wine Country.