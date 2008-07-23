Goleta Police Checkpoint to Target Impaired Drivers

The Goleta Police Department will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday at a location within the city of Goleta.

In an effort to reduce the number of people killed and injured in alcohol involved crashes, DUI checkpoints are conducted to identify offenders and get them off the street, as well as educate the public on the dangers of impaired driving.

All too often, members of the community are injured or killed on roadways by impaired drivers. The DUI/driver’s license checkpoint is an effort to reduce those tragedies, as well as insuring drivers have a valid driver’s license. A major component of the checkpoints is to increase awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and to encourage sober designated drivers.

A DUI checkpoint is a proven effective method for achieving this goal. By publicizing these enforcement and education efforts, the Goleta Police Department believes that motorists can be deterred from drinking and driving.

Traffic volume and weather permitting, all vehicles may be checked and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested. The objective is to send a clear message to those who are considering driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol and/or drugs. The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 9-111 if they see a suspected impaired driver.

Funding for this operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Alex Tipolt is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.