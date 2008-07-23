Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:46 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Solvang Selected as Host City for Expanded Amgen Tour of California

Pro cyclists will return in February to compete across 800 miles of the state in a nine-day stage race.

By Laura Kath | July 23, 2008 | 11:02 p.m.

The record-setting Amgen Tour of California professional cycling road race will be expanded in 2009, and Solvang has been selected as one of the host cities, race presenter AEG announced Wednesday.

The race will include stops in 16 host cities during the course of nine days from Feb. 14-22, 2009.

Considered cycling’s most important and successful road race in the United States, the event’s fourth running will be expanded to cover more than 800 miles in nine days. Traveling almost the entire length of California, the race will begin in Sacramento and end in San Diego County (a new addition to the race) with a finish in Escondido on Feb. 22. Also for the first time, riders will cross the Golden Gate Bridge at the beginning of Stage 3.

The 16 official stage start and finish cities that have been selected for the race include eight new locales — Davis, Santa Cruz, Merced, Clovis, Visalia, Paso Robles, Rancho Bernardo and Escondido — in addition to Sacramento, Santa Rosa, Sausalito, San Jose, Modesto, Solvang, Santa Clarita and Pasadena as host cities along the route.

Solvang was selected again to host the prestigious Individual Time Trial — scheduled as Stage 7 on Feb. 20, 2009, repeating its pivotal roles in the 2008 and 2007 Amgen Tour of California.

Solvang and the surrounding Santa Ynez Valley wine country will be showcased during the race, which drew thousands of spectators and had a positive economic effect each year.

“Velkommen!” Solvang Mayor Linda Jackson said. “A hearty welcome back to Solvang on behalf of the City Council, city manager and staff. We hope you will enjoy the hospitality here in the Danish Capital of America.”

Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tracy Farhad said, “What an honor to host such a prestigious stage of this amazing race for the third year in a row. We are thrilled to roll out the red carpet Solvang-style! Mange tak!”

“Each year, we have been able to make the Amgen Tour of California better,” said Andrew Messick, president of AEG Sports, presenter of the race. “After getting input from riders and fans last year, we decided to expand the race to better showcase the great state of California. We felt it was important to return to Solvang due to the overwhelming support and unique route it has provided in previous years. We are delighted to have such a great overall mix of cities partnering with us for the 2009 Amgen Tour of California and are pleased to include the eight new stops, along with so many of our old friends.”

In its first three years, the Amgen Tour of California has become the most successful race in the United States with its attendance, economic benefits to the state, global recognition and the caliber of the cyclists participating. In 2008, the race drew 1.6 million spectators, continuing to set records for a single sporting event in the state of California, as well as any cycling event ever held on U.S. soil. Each year the race has generated $100 million in economic growth for the state.

“This year is a year of exciting firsts for us,” Messick said. “For the first time, the Amgen Tour of California will take place over nine days, we will make our first visit to the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada and visit San Diego County for what promises to be another exciting conclusion to the race.”

The Amgen Tour of California kicks off the professional road cycling season each year and continues to draw some of the world’s most renowned and respected riders, such as top Tour de France competitors, world champions and Olympic medalists that include Tom Boonen, Paolo Bettini, Fabian Cancellara, George Hincapie, Oscar Freire and Bobby Julich. Winner of the 2007 and 2008 Amgen Tour of California, Santa Rosa resident Levi Leipheimer of the Astana team has had a strong season since his Amgen Tour of California victory earlier in the year and will next be representing the United States in the Olympic Games.

Stages for the 2009 Amgen Tour of California include:

» Stage 1: Feb. 14, Sacramento.

» Stage 2: Feb. 15, Davis to Santa Rosa.

» Stage 3: Feb. 16, Sausalito to Santa Cruz.

» Stage 4: Feb. 17, San Jose to Modesto.

» Stage 5: Feb. 18, Merced to Clovis.

» Stage 6: Feb. 19, Visalia to Paso Robles.

» Stage 7: Feb. 20, Solvang (individual time trial).

» Stage 8: Feb. 21, Santa Clarita to Pasadena.

» Stage 9: Feb. 22, Rancho Bernardo to Escondido.

For more information on the 2009 Amgen Tour of California, visit www.amgentourofcalifornia.com.

Laura Kath of Mariah Marketing represents the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 