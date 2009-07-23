Film Festival Fundraiser Gives Guests Red-Carpet Treatment

The guests were the stars at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Silver Screen Bash

Have you ever wanted to trade places with a celebrity? On Sunday, you could have.

To kick off the 25th year of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (to be held Feb 4-14, 2010), SBIFF threw a fundraising party Sunday in the Rotunda of Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

Inside the Rotunda, the Silver Screen Bash included musical entertainment, food from some of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants, drinks, and live and silent auctions.

Outside, guests arrived by walking along a red carpet, with a wall of SBIFF logos (appropriately silver) on one side and a velvet rope on the other. On the other side of the rope were about 20 local photographers, serving as volunteer paparazzi.

Taking photos of all the guests who walked by, the paparazzi were convincingly annoying, yelling out for the guests to stop, pose and wave, and taking a seemingly endless number of photos.

Some of the guests walked briskly by, attempting to ignore the unwanted attention. Most were amused at the opportunity to experience celebrity fame. Many stopped and posed, often while laughing.

It added another dimension to the beginning of SBIFF’s silver anniversary.

— Noozhawk contributor Bob Dickey is a local photojournalist with Wine & Dine magazine.