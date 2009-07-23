Brush Fire Breaks Out on Lot Owned by Santa Barbara School District

Crews contain the small blaze, and deputies question two male suspects

[Noozhawk note: The site of Thursday’s brush fire was property owned by the Santa Barbara School District. The story has been corrected below.]

Santa Barbara County firefighters were mopping up a quarter-acre fire that broke out late Thursday morning on a vacant lot owned by the Santa Barbara School District.

The lot, hard to access by vehicle, is at the end of San Simeon Drive behind Turnpike Vons and Lane Farms, and between the train tracks that parallel Highway 101.

The cause of the brush fire is still under investigation, public information officer David Sadecki said.

“It’s in an area where kids hang out and goof around,” he said.

Several trails crisscross there, and transients have been known to pass through the area, he said.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies were questioning two male suspects at the entrance to the property early Thursday afternoon.

Four engines, a hotshot crew and a bulldozer initially responded to the scene, although Sadecki said that number was downgraded as the fire was judged to be less of a threat.

“We treat every fire as though it had potential,” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at