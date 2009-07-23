Missing Los Olivos Teen Found Dead

Denis 'Oige' Branan Keane was last seen early Wednesday before heading off on a bike ride

After a nearly two-day search, the body of a missing Los Olivos 17-year-old boy was found Thursday in a creek bed about a half-mile north of Figueroa Mountain Road.

Denis “Oige” Branan Keane was last seen at 6 a.m. Wednesday when he left home for a bicycle ride, according to public information officer Drew Sugars.

After several hours, Keane’s brother drove up Figueroa Mountain Road to try to find him. About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, he discovered Keane’s bicycle just off the road at the Biradet Canyon trailhead, east of the entrance to Neverland Ranch.

A ground and air search involving Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, the search-and-rescue team and a helicopter lasted into the night, with the ground search continuing until about 2 a.m. Thursday, Sugars said.

The search resumed at 6 a.m. Thursday with the help of search-and-rescue teams from Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles counties. About 9:41 a.m., Keane’s body was found in a creek bed.

At this time, there doesn’t appear to be any foul play, Sugars said. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the cause of death.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .