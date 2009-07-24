New Vice President Elected to Casa Serena Board

Sybil Rosen has served the organization for four years

Sybil Rosen has been elected vice president of the board of directors of Casa Serena in Santa Barbara.

Rosen has served on the Casa Serena board for four years. She has lived Santa Barbara since 1989.

Rosen has volunteered in the Central Library Adult Literacy Program, Family Service Agency Board for seven years and chaired its Children’s Festival for each of those years. She served on the Steering Committee of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Collectors Council for 15 years. She is now on the fund development committee of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and the Capital Campaign Committee of Habitat for Humanity. She is a member of the Santa Barbara Women’s Fund.

Casa Serena provides recovery treatment services to women older than 18 who are seeking recovery from alcohol and drug dependence. A woman must be clean and sober for a minimum of 24 hours before entry and be willing to commit to the program for at least 90 days.

Casa Serena, at 1515 Bath St., welcomes referrals from employers, employee assistance programs, social services and criminal justice agencies.

Call 805.564.8701 for more information or to donate.

— Jessie Stone is development director for Casa Serena.