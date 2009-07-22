Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:00 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Pilot Program Keeps Yard Debris Out of Landfill

The Santa Maria program is ending in test areas, but analysis will continue to determine citywide feasibility

By Mark Van de Kamp | July 22, 2009 | 7:54 p.m.

Santa Maria’s Yard Materials Recycling Pilot Program is scheduled to end Wednesday for Area 3 (bounded by Fesler Street, Benwiley, Alvin Avenue and Dejoy Street), Thursday for Area 1 (Hancock Park) and Friday for Area 2 (Driftwood Meadows, Toby Villas and Los Cabos).

The yard materials containers should be put on the curb on collection day, whether they are empty or full.

The goal of the program was to determine the amount of yard materials that would be diverted from the Santa Maria Regional Landfill and recycled into mulch and compost before considering a potential citywide program.

The pilot program began in February, with every other week collections for the three test areas. Collected materials were recycled into mulch and compost and utilized at city parks.

Each household in the pilot area has diverted an average of more than 360 pounds of yard materials from the landfill, for a total of more than 280,000 pounds of yard materials recycled during the pilot program.

Continued analysis of program results will be considered, along with the feasibility of a citywide program later this year.

— Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria City Manager’s Office.

