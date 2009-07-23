PUEBLO, Young Democrats Endorse Schneider

Santa Barbara mayoral candidate Helene Schneider earlier this month was endorsed by PUEBLO and the Santa Barbara County Young Democrats.
The latest endorsements follow the support of five other local organizations: the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, the League of Conservation Voters, the Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County, the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County and the Planned Parenthood Action FUND.
Volunteers are invited to join Schneider for her neighborhood walk kickoff at 10 a.m. Aug. 15 and at 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at her campaign headquarters, 402 E. Gutierrez St.
— Helene Schneider is a candidate for Santa Barbara mayor.