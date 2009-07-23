Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara to Notify Businesses of Trash, Recycling Rate Increases

A public hearing on the increases will be held Oct. 13; if approved, they would take effect Nov. 1

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 23, 2009 | 3:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara businesses will be notified during the next few weeks of a rate increase in trash and recycling rates.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council voted to approve the notifications, and a public hearing on the rate increases will be held Oct. 13. If the council approves the changes to the rate structures, they would take effect Nov. 1.

Santa Barbara businesses can expect to see a summary of the changes when they open their water and trash utility bills in July and August.

New rates would include discounts of 85 percent for recycling, green waste and food scrap collection for business customers, according to a statement from the city.

Businesses would see an increase if they don’t recycle at least 50 percent of their waste, and those that divert 50 percent of their waste from landfill placement would see a decrease in monthly trash bills.

“By separating recyclables, green waste and food scraps from the trash, most businesses will be able to divert 66 percent of their waste stream from the landfill,”  Environmental Services Supervisor Stephen MacIntosh said in the statement.

Residential customers are not affected by these changes.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 