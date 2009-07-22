Documentary Puts a Face on Homelessness in Santa Barbara

A look into the lives of Santa Barbara’s homeless is what producer Brandon Birtell intended with his documentary Shelter.

The film, produced in collaboration with actor Paul Walker, follows four people who live on the streets and in the Casa Esperanza homeless shelter.

Social worker Ken Williams helped Birtell chronicle the lives of people by going to encampments and documenting their positive and negative experiences.

“It’s a pretty accurate representation of how people live,” said Rob Grayson, director of development for Casa Esperanza. “The conclusions at the end of the film are near where they are now.”

Some people had social support while others were failed by the system, or at least felt that way, said Grayson, who has already seen the film.

A screening of the film set for Friday will be a fundraiser for Casa Esperanza, with donations accepted at the free event, and proceeds from an auction of a memorial statue created and donated by artist Morris Bear Squire going to the center. The sculpture was on display at the memorial for the 17 homeless people who have died this year, and in a State Street storefront afterward.

In addition to the fundraiser, the film itself has helped members of the homeless community. For two women, Kat and Jan, the experience of the film helped them overcome a backslide with their addictions that occurred afterward.

Williams used the leverage of the film to tell them that they could only be a part of the premiere if they got clean, Grayson said. They heeded his advice and went back to Casa Esperanza.

The film will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. Tickets are free and can be reserved by clicking here or calling 805.884.0123. There are about 250 seats available, with about half of those already reserved.

“We just hope people come out and hear the message Brandon put forth,” Grayson said. “People don’t have the right perception of what it means to be homeless in Santa Barbara because it’s such a beautiful city.”

