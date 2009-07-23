Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:40 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Signup Deadline Nears for Service-Learning Institute

Register by July 31 for the Aug. 10 event at Carpinteria High School

By Wendy Shelton | July 23, 2009 | 9:09 p.m.

The registration deadline is July 31 for the ninth annual Service Learning Summer Institute, sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The institute will be from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road.

National service-learning expert and keynote speaker Tiffany Tillman will present “Partnership in Action: Learning through Service.”

Recently, President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama rolled out “ServiceNation,” a new focus on service as a strategy to address important community needs. Community members wishing to be part of this effort are encouraged to sign up for service-learning training at the summer institute.

“This institute is a favorite among local teachers and community members who attend to learn this teaching methodology and to develop service-learning units linking grade-level curriculum, service and community needs,” Service Learning Regional Director Art Fisher said.

County Superintendent Bill Cirone, whose office coordinates the program, said, “Repeated studies have shown that linking curriculum to service is one of the best ways to involve students in their studies and motivate them to learn even more.”

The goals of the institute training are to reduce the dropout rate, build school-community relations, create meaningful student engagement, bring relevance to curriculum and create professional learning communities that matter.

Registration is open to all and includes all materials and a lunch.

For more information or to register, click here or contact Fisher at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.964.4710 x 4400.

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

