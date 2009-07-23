Skeletal Remains Identified as Missing Goleta Man

George Snyder Jr. disappeared in April 2008; officials are considering the possibility of foul play

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau on Thursday confirmed that skeletal remains discovered Wednesday in a rural field are that of a Goleta man who disappeared more than one year ago.

Just before noon on Wednesday, the sheriff’s department was notified that a worker had discovered human skeletal remains on a private ranch on the 200 block of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road west of Goleta.

Coroner’s detectives were able to use dental records to identify the remains as that of George Snyder Jr., who was 57 when he was reported missing in April 2008.

The initial investigation has not revealed anything suspicious, but the Coroner’s Bureau is working to eliminate any possibility of foul play.



At the time of his disappearance, it was believed that Snyder was living in an apartment on Ellwood Beach and had wandered off.

The Sheriff’s Department conducted an extensive search from the ground and air over a two-week period, but was unable to locate him.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.