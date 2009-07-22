Two Men Facing Charges in Assault of Homeless Man

Santa Barbara police are looking for two others involved in the Cabrillo Ball Field attack

Two men have been arrested after a homeless man identified them as being part of a group he alleges beat him on Saturday, according to Santa Barbara police.

Jose Antonio Santos, 42, and Diego Roman Bravo, 24, both of Santa Barbara, are facing felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious injury and conspiracy.

Detectives are working to find two other men alleged to have been involved with the attack, said Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

A dispute allegedly occurred between the victim and one of the men Friday night at the Cabrillo Ball Field. The victim told police that one of the men brandished a knife, and that the victim left the scene at that time. The victim said he returned to the field the next day, when the man and a group of other individuals approached him.

The victim said he was confronted a third time later Saturday, when four Hispanic men approached him at his campsite. According to the victim, all men started beating him with two-by-fours, but were scared off by people nearby.

The victim then waved down a police officer near the Milpas Street off-ramp and Highway 101. Duarte said the officer recorded that the man had lacerations to his lip, face and head, a swollen left arm and lacerations to his body.

The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for a broken left arm and several contusions to his head, torso and lip, according to police.

Duarte said that when the victim was released from the hospital, he expressed apprehension about going back to his campsite. An officer arranged for him to stay at a local shelter for the night.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .