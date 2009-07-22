Two New Restaurants to Open in Camino Real Marketplace

Pastavino and a third location of Holdren's Steaks & Seafood will open next door to each other

Holdren’s Steaks & Seafood will open a third location next Wednesday at 6920 Marketplace Drive in the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

In addition, its parent company will open another eatery next door to Holdren’s on Aug. 6.

At Holdren’s, along with its aged prime steaks and award-winning wine list, a “New York steakhouse” ambiance along with a replica of the oldest bar in Santa Barbara will be featured. The Red Room (seating up to 32 people) will be available for large parties or corporate events.

The facility will include a heated outdoor patio and fireplace area.

Holdren’s will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and dinner will be served daily beginning at 4 p.m. Every Sunday, the restaurant will provide brunch, with all-you-can-drink mimosas or Bloody Marys, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 805.685.8900 for reservations.

Pastavino, the second eatery, will offer traditional Italian cuisine with a little twist. An inexpensive, casual restaurant, Pastavino will feature a mahogany bar and a trellis-covered patio.

Starting Aug. 6, Pastavino will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for lunch and dinner. Call 805.685.7300 for reservations.

— Clara van Meeuwen is the marketing manager for Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.