Captain’s Log: SOFTIN’s Benefit Car Show Ready to Roll

Cruise to the WWII Air Museum in Camarillo this Sunday for a carload of fun — and all for a good cause

Summer weekends are made for doing something fun, something outdoors, something interesting, something worthwhile. Sure, Fiesta is coming up and we’ll party as usual. But first, this weekend, there is something truly different to do.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 25, Seafaring Opportunities For Those In Need (SOFTIN) is putting on its Second Annual Benefit Car Show, at a new and wildly exciting venue.

We’re having a big show of cars — and trucks, bicycles and motorcycles — at the World War II Air Museum at the Camarillo air field. We’ll have vintage war birds and military vehicles on display, along with vintage cars. I can’t wait!

For those who have a taste for the extreme, the show will feature a car-hop contest for cars with hydraulics on steroids.

The wild show isn’t only for car and airplane enthusiasts. Bring the young kids or grandkids to enjoy the children’s area. Bring the teenagers and young adults for the media and music names, including live performances by KNS Rockstar, Tha Dogg Pound and the Kalifornia Kid. Radio personality Santiago will be on site.

Watch for the USO pinup girl competition. Peruse the displays and gift shop in the hangar of the WWII Air Museum. All of that should work up an appetite for the food booths, including fresh Mex and a thirst for available soft drinks and adult beverages. Try your luck with the 50/50 raffle.

Reasons abound for going to Camarillo, but I saved the best reason for last: You will be doing something good to help special-needs people.

All proceeds from the car show will benefit SOFTIN’s at-sea educational adventure programs for the disabled, impaired, victims of abuse, frail elderly and at-risk youths. Isn’t that worth the effort of having a fun day?

If directly contributing to this worthy charity is more to your liking, click here or contact me at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.