Gerald Carpenter: Academy to Showcase Concerto Winners

This Saturday, July 24, could be a long day for the dedicated music lover.

At 10 a.m., in Hahn Hall, begins the morning session of the Marilyn Horne Foundation Vocal Competition, in which the Music Academy of the West vocal fellows (students) compete for honors based on their way with a song — and their way with an audience.

The first session will conclude at noon; the second, longer session will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. For the interval between the sessions, the academy recommends a picnic on the Miraflores grounds.

Later Saturday evening, at 8 p.m. in The Granada, comes the concert many fans of the Music Academy have waited for all year: Concerto Night, when the winners of the festival’s Concerto Competition get to be soloists with the superb academy Festival Orchestra, conducted again this year by Daniel Hege.

Eighteen young aspirants took part in the 2010 Concerto Competition Finals on July 10. This year’s judges were Margaret Batjer, concertmaster of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Joanne Pearce Martin, principal keyboardist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; and flutist James Walker of the USC Thornton School of Music.

The 2010 Concerto Night winners are violinist Xi Liao, cellist Brook Speltz, pianist Shijun Wang and clarinetist Gabriel Campos. The first runner-up, pianist Konstantin Alexeev, will perform if one of the finalists is unable.

Liao will play the two concluding movements of Peter Tchaikovsky’s Concerto in D-Major for Violin and Orchestra, Opus 35; Speltz will solo in the opening movement of Antonin Dvořák’s Concerto in B-Minor for Cello and Orchestra, Opus 104; Wang takes on the daunting Maestoso of the Concerto No. 1 in D-Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Opus 15 by Johannes Brahms; and Campos will perform Carl Nielsen’s delightful Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra, Opus 57.

For tickets and more information about the Music Academy, click here or call 805.969.8787.

Tickets to Concerto Night are also available from the Granada box office at 1214 State St., which can be reached by phone at 805.899.2222. Click here to order online.

