Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:36 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Academy to Showcase Concerto Winners

Saturday's orchestra solos will be preceded by the Marilyn Horne Foundation Vocal Competition

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | July 23, 2010 | 2:30 p.m.

This Saturday, July 24, could be a long day for the dedicated music lover.

At 10 a.m., in Hahn Hall, begins the morning session of the Marilyn Horne Foundation Vocal Competition, in which the Music Academy of the West vocal fellows (students) compete for honors based on their way with a song — and their way with an audience.

The first session will conclude at noon; the second, longer session will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. For the interval between the sessions, the academy recommends a picnic on the Miraflores grounds.

Later Saturday evening, at 8 p.m. in The Granada, comes the concert many fans of the Music Academy have waited for all year: Concerto Night, when the winners of the festival’s Concerto Competition get to be soloists with the superb academy Festival Orchestra, conducted again this year by Daniel Hege.

Eighteen young aspirants took part in the 2010 Concerto Competition Finals on July 10. This year’s judges were Margaret Batjer, concertmaster of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Joanne Pearce Martin, principal keyboardist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; and flutist James Walker of the USC Thornton School of Music.

The 2010 Concerto Night winners are violinist Xi Liao, cellist Brook Speltz, pianist Shijun Wang and clarinetist Gabriel Campos. The first runner-up, pianist Konstantin Alexeev, will perform if one of the finalists is unable.

Liao will play the two concluding movements of Peter Tchaikovsky’s Concerto in D-Major for Violin and Orchestra, Opus 35; Speltz will solo in the opening movement of Antonin Dvořák’s Concerto in B-Minor for Cello and Orchestra, Opus 104; Wang takes on the daunting Maestoso of the Concerto No. 1 in D-Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Opus 15 by Johannes Brahms; and Campos will perform Carl Nielsen’s delightful Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra, Opus 57.

For tickets and more information about the Music Academy, click here or call 805.969.8787.

Tickets to Concerto Night are also available from the Granada box office at 1214 State St., which can be reached by phone at 805.899.2222. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 