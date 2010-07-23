Outdoors Q&A: How Common Is Trichinosis in Wild Game?

Food hygiene and care of a carcass pose the greater risk to human health

Q: I have a question about trichinosis in wild game. I understand it’s caused by a nematode-like worm that burrows into its host, and is most commonly associated with pork (although it can be found in any game that eats meat, such as bear). But how common is it? For pig hunters in California, is it something that we should look out for, and if so, how do we guard against it? (Ren C.)

A: You can be at risk for contracting trichinosis if you eat raw or undercooked meats, particularly bear, pork, wild feline (such as a cougar), fox, dog, wolf, horse, seal or walrus. The disease cannot be transferred to others, as infection occurs only by eating raw or undercooked meat containing Trichinella worms.

According to Department of Fish & Game senior wildlife veterinarian Dr. Ben Gonzales of the Wildlife Investigations Laboratory, limited data related to pig hunting indicates that trichinellosis (trichinosis) is relatively uncommon in wild pigs in California. Gonzales said he personally still cooks all of his pork — domestic and wild — to well done. The greater risk to human health from wild pig relates to food hygiene and care of the carcass after it is taken.

Here are some facts on trichinosis from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, and on how to prevent it:

» Hunters should practice good field dressing practices and cook all meat well.

» Cook meat products until the juices run clear or to an internal temp of 170 degrees Fahrenheit.

» Freeze pork less than six inches thick for 20 days at 5 degrees Fahrenheit to kill any worms.

» Cook wild game meat thoroughly. Freezing wild game meats, unlike freezing pork products, even for long periods of time, may not effectively kill all worms.

» Clean meat grinders thoroughly if you prepare your own ground meats.

» Curing (salting), drying, smoking or microwaving meat does not consistently kill infective worms.

The DFG recommends hunters take the following precautions when field dressing and preparing wild pigs:

» Wear gloves when dressing out hogs, and dispose of gloves properly.

» Avoid eating/drinking/smoking while doing so.

» Wear eye protection if there is risk of splashing from blood/other fluids.

» Wear coveralls over clothes or promptly change into fresh clothes after dressing animals.

» Wash hands and equipment thoroughly with hot, soapy water.

» Practice good handling/storage procedures with the meat.

» Properly cook the meat to 170 degrees Fahrenheit to kill bacteria, viruses and parasites.

Wild pigs inhabit 56 of 58 counties in California but are most common in the foothills from the Central Coast region to the western Sierras, and on up into Humboldt County. Though widely distributed, hikers and other outdoors enthusiasts may still catch only a glimpse of one as it bolts through brush.

Anyone seeing a wild pig that appears ill should report it to DFG’s Wildlife Investigations Lab at 916.358.2790.

“All types of wildlife carry a host of other viruses and bacteria that can be transmitted,” Gonzales said. “By being vigilant about practicing good hygiene in the field and at home, hunters can greatly reduce the chances of contracting disease.”

For more information, click here to go to the CDC’s Web site.

Does Each Fisherman Need His or Her Own Stringer?

Q: Does every licensed fisherman have to have his or her own stringer to hold a limit of fish? (Ed F.)

A: California Fish and Game laws do not specifically require each person to have his or her own stringer. However, it is a violation to possess more than your limit of fish. If you allow others to share your stringer, make sure they remain with you at all times, or else you’re likely to be cited for having an overlimit.

Is It OK to Fish with a Pending Abalone Violation?

Q: I am now on a one-year probation because of an abalone violation. Am I allowed to still buy a fishing license to go only ocean fishing? (Han S.L.)

A: You will have to read the terms of your probation ordered by the court. If the judge ordered no fishing for 12 months, then the answer would be no. If the judge said no abalone fishing, then other fishing may be allowed. The ruling may differ by courts, but if the case was prosecuted in the Fort Bragg court, then according to Lt. Dennis McKiver, it probably calls for no fishing at all for 12 months. That’s the usual term for abalone violations in Mendocino County.

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Game. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .