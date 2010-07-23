Social Worker Katherine Zeiss Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. has announced Katherine Zeiss, Ph.D., M.S.W., as a new social worker for the Palliative Care Consult Services Team at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Zeiss will provide a wide range of holistic support to Cottage Hospital patients and their families to address their emotional, social and spiritual needs.

Zeiss has a Ph.D. in philosophy and religion, with an emphasis on world religions, and a master’s degree in Indian philosophy and religion from Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, India. Additionally, she earned a master’s degree in social work, with an emphasis in adult, family and child counseling, and a bachelor’s degree in social work from New York University.

Before joining Hospice of Santa Barbara, Zeiss served for five years as a support services coordinator for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, providing counseling, support groups and resources to patients, families and caregivers coping with cancer diagnoses and treatments. Zeiss also worked with several family service agencies, including the Head Start program in Santa Barbara, offering counseling and support to parents and children.

Zeiss serves on the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara Chapter’s Disaster Action Team. She is also a member of the National Association of Social Workers, and she has participated locally in the Sacred Art of Living and Dying Project.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is a volunteer hospice providing cost-free services to meet the emotional, social and spiritual needs of people facing the end of life or grieving the death of a loved one. For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.