San Marcos High Football Coach Jeff Hesselmeyer Dies at 58

Coach and teacher had been a longtime presence at both San Marcos and Dos Pueblos high schools

San Marcos High School football coach and teacher Jefft Hesselmeyer died suddenly Friday night, the school announced Saturday. He was 58.

“It is with much sadness that San Marcos High School has learned of the sudden passing of teacher and head football coach Jeff Hesselmeyer,” the school said in a statement emailed late Saturday afternoon. The cause of death was not reported.

Before coming to San Marcos in 2009, Hesselmeyer had been head football coach at Dos Pueblos High.

“Jeff was a great friend and cared so deeply for the kids,” said Abe Jahadhmy, San Marcos High’s athletic director. “I knew Jeff for many years and have rarely ever seen someone so kind. Jeff would give the last dime he had for anyone in need.

“He is truly special and I will miss him very much.”

Services are pending.

Click here for additional coverage from Noozhawk’s partner, Presidio Sports.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.