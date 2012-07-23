Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:12 am | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Explorer Academy Teaches the Basics of Law Enforcement

Two-week program is under way to give participants hands-on experience

By Sgt. Mark Williams for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | July 23, 2012

The annual Central Coast Law Enforcement Explorer Academy is under way.

Each year, newly selected law enforcement explorers from a coalition of agencies from the Central Coast attend the Law Enforcement Explorer Academy, where they learn the basics of the law enforcement profession and a framework is established for their agencies to build upon throughout their remaining years in the program.

Law Enforcement Exploring is a worksite-based program for young men and women who have completed the eighth grade and are 14 to 21 years of age.

The Explorer Program is for young people with interest in the fields of law, law enforcement or public safety. This program helps youth gain insight into a variety of programs that offer hands-on career activities.

The intent of law enforcement exploring is to educate and involve youth in law enforcement operations, to interest them in possible law enforcement careers, as well as to build confidence and responsibility. Click here for more details on the program.

The academy is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and partnered with the Lompoc Police Department. The two-week academy will culminate Saturday.

Awards will be given to Explorers who demonstrate excellence in the areas of academics, physical fitness, leadership and firearm marksmanship.

— Sgt. Mark Williams is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
