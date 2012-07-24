Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:08 am | Mostly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Man Dies in Collision with Wife of Candidate Abel Maldonado

Laura Maldonado, son suffer minor injuries after man reportedly fails to yield right of way at Santa Maria intersection

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | July 24, 2012 | 1:19 a.m.

A 32-year-old man died Monday afternoon in a two-car collision at Dominion and Foxen Canyon roads in Santa Maria involving the wife of 24th Congressional District candidate Abel Maldonado

The California Highway Patrol reported that the man was driving a 1985 Honda Accord northbound on Dominion Road shortly after 4 p.m. when he apparently failed to yield the right of way at the intersection with Foxen Canyon Road, colliding with a 2008 Cadillac Escalade driven by 45-year-old Laura Maldonado of Santa Maria, who was headed eastbound on Foxen Canyon.

The front of the Cadillac collided with the left side of the Honda, with both vehicles coming to rest in an irrigation canal on the north side of Foxen Canyon Road, according to CHP.

The driver died at the scene and was identified Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department as Joseph Scott Scheurn of Santa Maria. The name was released after the Coroner’s Office notified the next of kin, according to Sgt. Mark Williams.

Maldonado campaign communications director Kurt Bardella confirmed Monday night that Laura Maldonado and the couple’s teenage son were involved in the crash and sustained minor injuries.

They were taken to Marian Medical Center as a precaution and released Monday evening, he told Noozhawk.

“Monday afternoon, my wife, Laura, and son were in a terrible car accident in Santa Maria,” Abel Maldonado said in a statement issued Monday night. “Our deepest condolences and sympathies are with the family of the victim. There are no words that can lift the burden of grief and sorrow his family and friends are experiencing right now. ... The thoughts and prayers of our entire family are with his family and friends.”

CHP said it was unknown whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision. The investigation is ongoing, pending toxicology results.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

