Graciela Montgomery Joins Lobero Theatre Board

The Deckers senior executive brings a passion for music and theater to the position

By Angie Bertucci for the Lobero Theatre | July 23, 2012 | 8:37 p.m.

The newest addition to the Lobero Theatre’s dynamic board is Graciela Montgomery.

Montgomery is the senior human resources executive at Deckers Outdoor Corp. and brings a global sensibility, boundless creativity and a love of live music to the team.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Montgomery still remembers her first excursion into theater, as well as dancing on the Lobero stage as a child.

She attended college in San Diego and continued on to establish her career in Los Angeles.

What came next was a series of moves to Boston, Miami, Latin America and the Middle East. After years of globetrotting, Montgomery has returned to Santa Barbara and has been working with Deckers Outdoor Corp, for four years.

“From a professional standpoint, I feel my purpose is to help people realize their potential through their passions and environments,” Montgomery said. “Companies, similar to cultural venues in particular, can inspire creativity and innovation, and this is a core value in how I approach my work.”

She and her husband, David McKeever, are also involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

Montgomery remembers a standout evening at the Lobero recently at a Sings Like Hell presentation of Del Castillo.

“People at the Lobero get up, they get into it, and they have fun! That’s what I love about this special place,” she said. “I think the Lobero really lends itself to that connection because it’s so intimate.”

Doug Wood continues on as president of the Lobero Theatre Foundation Board of Directors. Serving with Wood will be Amy Gresh (vice president), Jeff DeVine (secretary), William Nasif (treasurer), George Burtness (past president), Tim Casey and Melissa Fassett (at large).

— Angie Bertucci is a marketing and communications coordinator for the Lobero Theatre.

