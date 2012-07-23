Graffiti Vandals Caught Red-Handed, Police Say

Santa Barbara officers arrest three men with paint on their hands and clothing

Three men were arrested on felony vandalism charges early Sunday morning after Santa Barbara police responded to a suspicious vehicle call and found them with paint on their hands and clothes.

Officers responded at 2:48 a.m. Sunday to Via Alicia and saw three people trying to hide behind a vehicle.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said paint on the men’s hands and clothing were consistent with the graffiti spray-painted on the sidewalk, curb, street and water meter cover.

Jose Emmanuel Carachure, 19, Jesus Antonio Aguirre, 19, and Eric Rodriguez, 20, were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for felony vandalism. Bail was set at $20,000.

Harwood said the property damage affected 131 square feet of property, resulting in an estimated $1,800 worth of damage.

