Highway 101 at Gaviota Expected to Reopen Monday Night

Caltrans project to replace an aging draining pipe is nearly complete

Lanes in both directions of Highway 101 at Gaviota are expected to reopen at 9 p.m. Monday, with Caltrans crews nearing completion on emergency repairs.

One northbound lane will remain closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays through Aug. 3 as cleanup and transition work continues, Caltrans said in a statement issued Monday. Motorists should expect limited delays during those hours.

Traffic has been restricted to one lane in each direction since July 10, when the northbound lanes were shut down to allow reconstruction of a failing drainage culvert under the roadway.

Northbound traffic has been moved to the southbound lanes, from north of the Gaviota Curve until near the Highway 1 turnoff.

The contractor for the $1.5 million emergency repair project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.

