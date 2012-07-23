Letter to the Editor: Take a Stand Against Gun Violence

Our first thoughts are profound sadness and concern for the families of the victims and the injured of the Aurora, Colo., theater shootings. Their tragedy will continue long after attention is diverted away from that horrific moment. We convey our deepest sympathies to each suffering person and family.

All Americans should be asking, what truth are we facing as a nation regarding gun proliferation and the increasing lethality of these military-style weapons?

Those of us involved in the struggle for nonviolence have faith in the sanctity of life. Our organization and others like it are not trying to control guns; we are against gun violence, as our name connotes. The majority of people in this struggle have had family members killed by guns. Their daily grief has turned to caring about others and action.

When anyone can arm themselves with military-style weapons, purchase 100-round magazines, 6,000 rounds of ammunition, what result does society expect? Sadly, the result is more grief and memorials.

What can you do? Take a stand against gun violence. Click here to contact the Coalition Against Gun Violence.

Toni Wellen, chair

Coalition Against Gun Violence